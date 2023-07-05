Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARCENT Trains Best Squad for FORSCOM Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Amber Cobena 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The USARCENT Best Squad is ramping up its rate of fire as they forcefully move from the rifle range to the tank range firing 50 Cals! They are ready to suppress all teams at the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) competition in August. Third, Always First! (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Cobena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 20:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890168
    VIRIN: 230712-A-UH812-2303
    Filename: DOD_109761698
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Trains Best Squad for FORSCOM Competition, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Patton’s Own
    Third Always First
    People First
    USARCENT Best Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT