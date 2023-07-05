The USARCENT Best Squad is ramping up its rate of fire as they forcefully move from the rifle range to the tank range firing 50 Cals! They are ready to suppress all teams at the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) competition in August. Third, Always First! (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Cobena)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890168
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-UH812-2303
|Filename:
|DOD_109761698
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USARCENT Trains Best Squad for FORSCOM Competition, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
