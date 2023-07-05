USARCENT Trains Best Squad for FORSCOM Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USARCENT Best Squad is ramping up its rate of fire as they forcefully move from the rifle range to the tank range firing 50 Cals! They are ready to suppress all teams at the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) competition in August. Third, Always First! (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Cobena)