    Jump Mission to Save Fisherman off Coast of Costa Rica

    COSTA RICA

    07.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen with the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard transfer a patient who sustained serious head injury on a fishing vessel to the care of Costa Rican paramedics at Puntarenas, Costa Rica, July 11, 2023 (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Jose Arceo)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890164
    VIRIN: 230711-F-F3881-9715
    Filename: DOD_109761451
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: CR

    SAR
    search and rescue
    129th Rescue Wing

