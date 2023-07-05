U.S. Air Force pararescuemen with the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard transfer a patient who sustained serious head injury on a fishing vessel to the care of Costa Rican paramedics at Puntarenas, Costa Rica, July 11, 2023 (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Jose Arceo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890164
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-F3881-9715
|Filename:
|DOD_109761451
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Jump Mission to Save Fisherman off Coast of Costa Rica, by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
