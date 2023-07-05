U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division and 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, take part in exercise Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 3-13, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 16:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890163
|VIRIN:
|230713-M-NR794-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109761386
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Intrepid Maven 23.4, by Cpl Keegan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT