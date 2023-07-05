Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JORDAN

    07.13.2023

    Video by Cpl. Keegan Bailey 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division and 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, take part in exercise Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 3-13, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Bailey)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890163
    VIRIN: 230713-M-NR794-1002
    Filename: DOD_109761386
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JO

    This work, Intrepid Maven 23.4, by Cpl Keegan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    1st MARDIV
    4th MARDIV
    INTREPIDMAVEN
    IM 23.4

