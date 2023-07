ACCMA’s Strategic Leader’s Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Civilian Career Activity’s Strategic Leader’s Program” was presented at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan from April 17-21 April, 2023. ACCMA sponsored 29 senior-level administrative professionals who focused on enhancing decision-making in increasingly complex environments, developing talent more effectively, and leading with greater creativity and vigor. According to ACCMA's FY23 competency and training needs assessment, 70% of the administrative workforce prefers in-person training and 50% requires additional leadership training.