The crew of the USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) returned to their home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, July 13, 2023, following a 69-day maritime safety and security patrol in the Florida Straits. Legare deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890159
|VIRIN:
|230713-G-NJ244-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109761186
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USCGC Legare returns home following a 69-day patrol in the Florida Straits, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Legare returns home following a 69-day patrol in the Florida Straits
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT