Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Legare returns home following a 69-day patrol in the Florida Straits

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) returned to their home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, July 13, 2023, following a 69-day maritime safety and security patrol in the Florida Straits. Legare deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890159
    VIRIN: 230713-G-NJ244-1002
    Filename: DOD_109761186
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Legare returns home following a 69-day patrol in the Florida Straits, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Legare returns home following a 69-day patrol in the Florida Straits

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    RTHP
    USCGC Legare (WMEC 912)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT