    Warrior Dining Facility Highlight

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild highlights the Warrior Dining Facility at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 10, 2023. The Warrior DFAC is an integral part of Fairchild Air Force Base's operational capabilities by fueling the Airmen who accomplish Fairchild's air refueling and support missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 14:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890156
    VIRIN: 230710-F-OT222-1001
    Filename: DOD_109761007
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Team Fairchild
    Warrior DFAC
    Warrior Dining Facility

