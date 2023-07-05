Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 660 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island interdicts a lancha with four Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing approximately 29 miles off the southern Texas coast, July 12, 2023. The boat crew found one shark on board and seized approximately 660 pounds of red snapper from the fishermen. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890155
    VIRIN: 230712-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_109761002
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 660 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uscg
    interdiction
    south padre island
    lancha
    iuu
    CoastGuardNewsWire
    iuuf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT