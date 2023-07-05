Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 660 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

A 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island interdicts a lancha with four Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing approximately 29 miles off the southern Texas coast, July 12, 2023. The boat crew found one shark on board and seized approximately 660 pounds of red snapper from the fishermen. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station South Padre Island)
|07.12.2023
|07.13.2023 14:41
|B-Roll
|890155
|230712-G-G0108-2001
|DOD_109761002
|00:00:17
|TX, US
|2
|2
