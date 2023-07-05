SFC Sean Dufresne talks about training future Army leaders with the 399th Training Regiment, 104th Training Division, during Cadet Summer Training 2023 at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 14:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890150
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-LD390-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109760769
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
This work, 399th Training Regiment trains video, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
