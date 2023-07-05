Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acute Concussion Care Pathway Overview

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Acute Concussion Care Pathway standardizes acute concussion care in the Military Health System. This video is designed to educate medical providers on the ACC Pathway, improving their understanding and application of evidence-based clinical tools. This video covers aspects of the ACC Pathway in detail, providing explanations and guidance on using the MACE 2 for acute assessment, the importance of follow-up within 72 hours after diagnosing mild traumatic brain injury, and the necessity of completing a Progressive Return to Activity process.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890146
    VIRIN: 130723-D-WY980-1001
    Filename: DOD_109760640
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acute Concussion Care Pathway Overview, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Concussion
    MHS
    DHA
    Brain Health
    TBICoE

