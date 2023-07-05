Acute Concussion Care Pathway Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Acute Concussion Care Pathway standardizes acute concussion care in the Military Health System. This video is designed to educate medical providers on the ACC Pathway, improving their understanding and application of evidence-based clinical tools. This video covers aspects of the ACC Pathway in detail, providing explanations and guidance on using the MACE 2 for acute assessment, the importance of follow-up within 72 hours after diagnosing mild traumatic brain injury, and the necessity of completing a Progressive Return to Activity process.