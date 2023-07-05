The Acute Concussion Care Pathway standardizes acute concussion care in the Military Health System. This video is designed to educate medical providers on the ACC Pathway, improving their understanding and application of evidence-based clinical tools. This video covers aspects of the ACC Pathway in detail, providing explanations and guidance on using the MACE 2 for acute assessment, the importance of follow-up within 72 hours after diagnosing mild traumatic brain injury, and the necessity of completing a Progressive Return to Activity process.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 13:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890146
|VIRIN:
|130723-D-WY980-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109760640
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Acute Concussion Care Pathway Overview, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT