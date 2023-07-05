Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort personnel conduct a Change of Command ceremony at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, July 7, 2023. Col. Karl Arbogast relinquished command of MCAS Beaufort to Col. Mark Bortnem. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890145
|VIRIN:
|230712-M-BL045-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109760630
|Length:
|00:47:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Change of Command Ceremony, by Cpl Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT