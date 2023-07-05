Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort personnel conduct a Change of Command ceremony at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, July 7, 2023. Col. Karl Arbogast relinquished command of MCAS Beaufort to Col. Mark Bortnem. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 14:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890145
    VIRIN: 230712-M-BL045-1001
    Filename: DOD_109760630
    Length: 00:47:18
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Change of Command Ceremony, by Cpl Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    ChangeofCommand
    Marines
    MCASBeaufort

