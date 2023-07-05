Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juniper Oak 23-3

    OVDA AIR BASE, ISRAEL

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron support a mission during Juniper Oak 23-3 at Ovda Air Base, Israel, July 10, 2023. U.S. personnel partnered with the Israel Defense Forces to strengthen comprehensive interoperability through Exercise JO23-3. The exercise focused on sharpening rapid deployment and integration across the forces well as furthering security by demonstrating capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890130
    VIRIN: 230711-F-MJ351-1003
    PIN: 230711
    Filename: DOD_109760343
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OVDA AIR BASE, IL

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    interoperability
    Israel
    IDF
    JuniperOak2023

