U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron support a mission during Juniper Oak 23-3 at Ovda Air Base, Israel, July 10, 2023. U.S. personnel partnered with the Israel Defense Forces to strengthen comprehensive interoperability through Exercise JO23-3. The exercise focused on sharpening rapid deployment and integration across the forces well as furthering security by demonstrating capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)