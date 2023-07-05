President Joe Biden Holds a Joint Press Conference with President Niinistö of Finland
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 11:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|890125
|Filename:
|DOD_109760297
|Length:
|00:24:37
|Location:
|HELSINKI, FI
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, President Biden Holds a Joint Press Conference with President Niinistö of Finland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT