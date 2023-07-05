Iowa National Guard remembers Iowa Floods of 1993

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890122" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From June 27 to August 7, the Iowa National Guard Emergency Operations Center conducted 24 hour flood support operations. Additional units from 5 other states were activated to support missions. On July 10, West Des Moines and Des Moines experienced severe flooding. Des Moines Waterworks was flooded out, causing a potable water shortage for over 250,000 residents. The National Guard purified and distributed potable water, placed thousands of sandbags, provided power and emergency goods, constructed temporary bridges and assisted state agencies in a variety of recovery efforts. At the peak of operations, over 2,000 Guardsmen were on duty across the state, with over 1,000 on duty in the Des Moines area alone. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse/Photos courtesy of Iowa National Guard Public Affairs, Iowa Gold Star Military Museum)