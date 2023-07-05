Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard remembers Iowa Floods of 1993

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    From June 27 to August 7, the Iowa National Guard Emergency Operations Center conducted 24 hour flood support operations. Additional units from 5 other states were activated to support missions. On July 10, West Des Moines and Des Moines experienced severe flooding. Des Moines Waterworks was flooded out, causing a potable water shortage for over 250,000 residents. The National Guard purified and distributed potable water, placed thousands of sandbags, provided power and emergency goods, constructed temporary bridges and assisted state agencies in a variety of recovery efforts. At the peak of operations, over 2,000 Guardsmen were on duty across the state, with over 1,000 on duty in the Des Moines area alone. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse/Photos courtesy of Iowa National Guard Public Affairs, Iowa Gold Star Military Museum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 13:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890122
    VIRIN: 230713-A-KS612-1387
    Filename: DOD_109760276
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: DES MOINES, IA, US 
    Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US

    TAGS

    Emergency Response
    Iowa National Guard
    National Guard
    State Active Duty
    Iowa Floods of 1993
    Severe Floods

