Army Sgt. Ednah Kurgat, Army Sgt. Anthony Rotich, and Spc. Benard Keter warm up prior to their races at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, July 6-10, 2023. (B-roll by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890118
|VIRIN:
|230709-A-CQ037-9974
|Filename:
|DOD_109760238
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|EUGENE, OR, US
This work, World Class Athletes Compete at USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS
