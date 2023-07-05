Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Class Athletes Compete at USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Army Sgt. Ednah Kurgat, Army Sgt. Anthony Rotich, and Spc. Benard Keter warm up prior to their races at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, July 6-10, 2023. (B-roll by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890118
    VIRIN: 230709-A-CQ037-9974
    Filename: DOD_109760238
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: EUGENE, OR, US 

    track
    field
    wcap
    armywcap

