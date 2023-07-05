Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Arrival of UK Prime Minister at Vilnius airport
LITHUANIA
07.11.2023
Courtesy Video
Arrival of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Vilnius airport on 11 July 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890106
|VIRIN:
|230711-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109759926
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|LT
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Arrival of UK Prime Minister at Vilnius airport
LEAVE A COMMENT