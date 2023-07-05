Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, Commanding General, United States Army Combined Arms Support Command/Sustainment Center of Excellence and Fort Gregg-Adams, revealed a Gregg-Adams plaque June 29, 2023, in the Fort Gregg-Adams Club lobby.
Gregg was the first African American to reach lieutenant general in the U.S. Army and finished his career as chief, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Department of the Army.
Lt. Col. Charity Adams served as the highest-ranking Black woman officer during World War II. As the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, she was responsible for clearing over 17 million pieces of backlogged mail in Europe, ensuring troops stayed in touch with loved ones back home.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 09:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890091
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-SN481-3068
|Filename:
|DOD_109759778
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gregg-Adams plaque reveal, by Stephen Baker and Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
