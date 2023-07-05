Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gregg-Adams plaque reveal

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Stephen Baker and Chad Menegay

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, Commanding General, United States Army Combined Arms Support Command/Sustainment Center of Excellence and Fort Gregg-Adams, revealed a Gregg-Adams plaque June 29, 2023, in the Fort Gregg-Adams Club lobby.

    Gregg was the first African American to reach lieutenant general in the U.S. Army and finished his career as chief, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Department of the Army.

    Lt. Col. Charity Adams served as the highest-ranking Black woman officer during World War II. As the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, she was responsible for clearing over 17 million pieces of backlogged mail in Europe, ensuring troops stayed in touch with loved ones back home.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 09:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890091
    VIRIN: 230629-A-SN481-3068
    Filename: DOD_109759778
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 

    Sustainment
    Quartermaster
    Arthur Gregg
    Charity Adams
    Support Starts Here
    Gregg-Adams

