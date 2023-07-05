Meeting of the NAC at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden, Indo-Pacific Partners and the EU at the NATO Summit in Vilnius (B-ROLL 2)

Meeting of the NAC at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden, Indo-Pacific Partners and the EU at the NATO Summit in Vilnius on 12 July 2023. The Prime Minister of Australia, the Prime Minister of Japan, the President of the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 09:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890082
|VIRIN:
|230712-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109759736
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT