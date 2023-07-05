Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Medical Readiness command, Europe. Senior leader validation exercise

    ITALY

    07.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll: of the Medical Readiness command, Europe. Senior leader validation exercise. 30 foot jump tower, water survival training, rappelling, Pistol qualification, K9 demo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890066
    VIRIN: 230712-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_109759672
    Length: 00:06:54
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Medical Readiness command, Europe. Senior leader validation exercise, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Senior Leaders
    AFN Vicenza
    Camp Ederle
    Medical readiness command Europe

