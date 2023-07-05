B-Roll: of the Medical Readiness command, Europe. Senior leader validation exercise. 30 foot jump tower, water survival training, rappelling, Pistol qualification, K9 demo.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 08:19
|Location:
|IT
This work, B-Roll: Medical Readiness command, Europe. Senior leader validation exercise, by SSG Brandon Rickert
