Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interviews from senior leader validation exercise - Medical Readiness command, Europe .

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1st interview:
    CSM Omar Mascarenas
    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    2nd interview:
    SFC Greg Long
    1SG DENTAC Bavaria

    3rd interview:
    1SG Robert Beauchamp
    B Co. 2-503rd 173rd IBCT (ABN)

    4th interview:
    SGM Cesar Quintana
    Chief Medical NCO, Dental Health Command Europe

    5th interview:
    CSM Anthony Rose
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    6th interview:
    CSM Tanya Boudreaux
    MEDDAC Bavaria

    Last shot:
    Army medicine is Army strong.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 08:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890065
    VIRIN: 230712-A-IP596-9879
    Filename: DOD_109759671
    Length: 00:10:44
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interviews from senior leader validation exercise - Medical Readiness command, Europe ., by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Senior Leaders
    AFN Vicenza
    Camp Ederle
    Medical readiness command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT