    French, Canadian and U.S. Forces conduct Search and Rescue

    07.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    French, Canadian and U.S. Forces, along with local responders, successfully conducted a search and rescue operation to save 11 souls on a distressed vessel off the coast of Rota, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on July 10, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 05:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890059
    VIRIN: 230710-F-JE861-9887
    Filename: DOD_109759514
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: GU

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

