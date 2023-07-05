French, Canadian and U.S. Forces, along with local responders, successfully conducted a search and rescue operation to save 11 souls on a distressed vessel off the coast of Rota, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on July 10, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 05:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890059
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-JE861-9887
|Filename:
|DOD_109759514
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, French, Canadian and U.S. Forces conduct Search and Rescue, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT