Royal Military Academy Sandhurst trains at Grafenwoehr

British Army officer cadets with the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct a simulated assault during the academy exercise Dynamic Victory at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 12, 2023. The exercise, and training in Germany, are part of the curriculum that lie between an officer cadet and their commissioning as an Army officer in the British Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)