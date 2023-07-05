Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Military Academy Sandhurst trains at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    British Army officer cadets with the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct a simulated assault during the academy exercise Dynamic Victory at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 12, 2023. The exercise, and training in Germany, are part of the curriculum that lie between an officer cadet and their commissioning as an Army officer in the British Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 07:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890057
    VIRIN: 230712-A-QM436-7780
    Filename: DOD_109759472
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst trains at Grafenwoehr, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    RMAS
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

