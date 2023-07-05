PALS 23 Capabilities Demonstration Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pacific Marines, Allies, and partners continue operating and training across all domains to enhance our combined capabilities, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific for all nations. The Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium provides a forum for amphibious and maritime leaders to strengthen working relationships and improve interoperability across a wide range of military operations – from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to complex expeditionary operations. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)