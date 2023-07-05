PALS 23 Capabilities Demonstration Video

Pacific Marines, Allies, and partners continue operating and training across all domains to enhance our combined capabilities, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific for all nations. The Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium provides a forum for amphibious and maritime leaders to strengthen working relationships and improve interoperability across a wide range of military operations – from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to complex expeditionary operations. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 03:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890051
|VIRIN:
|230712-M-VM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109759311
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
