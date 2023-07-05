Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 23 Capabilities Demonstration Video

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Dillon Buck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Pacific Marines, Allies, and partners continue operating and training across all domains to enhance our combined capabilities, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific for all nations. The Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium provides a forum for amphibious and maritime leaders to strengthen working relationships and improve interoperability across a wide range of military operations – from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to complex expeditionary operations. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 03:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890051
    VIRIN: 230712-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_109759311
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US 

    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    PALS 23
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 23
    Strengthened Relationships
    Korps Marinir TNI AL

