Resolute Dragon 23 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Regiment and soldiers with 8th Division, Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), participate in the opening ceremony for exercise Resolute Dragon 23.1 at Kita-Kumamoto, Japan. Resolute Dragon 23 is an annual exercise the III Marine Expeditionary Force participates in, designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan alliance by demonstrating integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains, as part of the Stand-in-Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)