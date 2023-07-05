Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 23 Opening Ceremony

    KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    07.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Regiment and soldiers with 8th Division, Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), participate in the opening ceremony for exercise Resolute Dragon 23.1 at Kita-Kumamoto, Japan. Resolute Dragon 23 is an annual exercise the III Marine Expeditionary Force participates in, designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan alliance by demonstrating integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains, as part of the Stand-in-Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 00:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890047
    VIRIN: 230708-M-KM064-1112
    Filename: DOD_109759142
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KUMAMOTO, JP

    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bilateral
    Lethal
    INDOPACOM
    FreeandOpenPacific
    resolutedragon
    RD23

