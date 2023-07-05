Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Allies and partners mobilized to support Mobility Guardian 23

    AUSTRALIA

    07.10.2023

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A multinational endeavor, Mobility Guardian 23 features seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States – operating nearly 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 23:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890046
    VIRIN: 230704-F-JE861-1001
    Filename: DOD_109759131
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: AU

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

