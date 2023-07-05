Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Barbeque Cookout

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.06.2023

    Video by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley and Pitmaster and Navy retiree Moe Cason speak on the importance of events like the Barbeque Cookout onboard NSF Diego Garcia. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 23:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890045
    VIRIN: 230706-N-OH831-8093
    Filename: DOD_109759116
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 

    AFN
    Pacific
    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    AFN Pacific Update

