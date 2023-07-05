NSF Diego Garcia Barbeque Cookout

Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley and Pitmaster and Navy retiree Moe Cason speak on the importance of events like the Barbeque Cookout onboard NSF Diego Garcia. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 23:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890045
|VIRIN:
|230706-N-OH831-8093
|Filename:
|DOD_109759116
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
