United Nations Command Celebrates 73rd Anniversary

United Nations Command celebrated their 73rd anniversary during a ceremony July 7, 2023. Key note speaker Gen. Paul LaCamera, UNC, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, spoke on the importance of continuing to work with our overseas allies to secure peace and maintain stability.
|07.07.2023
|07.12.2023 23:58
|Video Productions
|890040
|230707-F-LK801-6201
|DOD_109759061
|00:00:29
|KR
|0
|0
