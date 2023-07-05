Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command Celebrates 73rd Anniversary

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    United Nations Command celebrated their 73rd anniversary during a ceremony July 7, 2023. Key note speaker Gen. Paul LaCamera, UNC, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, spoke on the importance of continuing to work with our overseas allies to secure peace and maintain stability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 23:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890040
    VIRIN: 230707-F-LK801-6201
    Filename: DOD_109759061
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Korea
    CFC
    Anniversary
    UNC
    Alliance
    USFK
    Camp Humphreys
    MBK

