U.S. service members take part in suture training during Northwest Arkansas Wellness, and Innovative Readiness Training mission in Yellville, Arkansas, July 12, 2023.
IRT is a Department of Defense program that provides deployable training skills while providing key services such as health care, construction, cybersecurity, and transportation to U.S. communities.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 18:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890030
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-YH293-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109758583
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|YELLVILLE, AR, US
This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
