    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. service members take part in suture training during Northwest Arkansas Wellness, and Innovative Readiness Training mission in Yellville, Arkansas, July 12, 2023.

    IRT is a Department of Defense program that provides deployable training skills while providing key services such as health care, construction, cybersecurity, and transportation to U.S. communities.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890030
    VIRIN: 230711-F-YH293-1002
    Filename: DOD_109758583
    Length: 00:00:55
    YELLVILLE, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    NW Arkansas Wellness
    Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

