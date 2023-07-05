U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Monique Ani-Opiopio, a career counselor stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA speaks about how the U.S. Army enables her to play for the Seattle Majestics football team. The Seattle Majestics play six regular season games in the Women's National Football Conference, which consists of 16 teams across the United States and players from 20+ countries. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 17:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890028
|VIRIN:
|230506-A-YV330-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109758504
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier-Athlete: Active duty Soldier plays football for Seattle, by SPC Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT