Soldier-Athlete: Active duty Soldier plays football for Seattle

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Monique Ani-Opiopio, a career counselor stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA speaks about how the U.S. Army enables her to play for the Seattle Majestics football team. The Seattle Majestics play six regular season games in the Women's National Football Conference, which consists of 16 teams across the United States and players from 20+ countries. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samantha Cate)