    Soldier-Athlete: Active duty Soldier plays football for Seattle

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Samantha Cate 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Monique Ani-Opiopio, a career counselor stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA speaks about how the U.S. Army enables her to play for the Seattle Majestics football team. The Seattle Majestics play six regular season games in the Women's National Football Conference, which consists of 16 teams across the United States and players from 20+ countries. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samantha Cate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 17:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890028
    VIRIN: 230506-A-YV330-1001
    Filename: DOD_109758504
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

