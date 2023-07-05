Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visited Tyndall AFB, and while here, talked about the Tyndall’s F-22 Raptor training mission evolving into an F-35A Lightning II combat ready mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 16:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890023
|VIRIN:
|230519-F-JE952-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109758227
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CSAF visits Tyndall AFB, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT