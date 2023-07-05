Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF visits Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visited Tyndall AFB, and while here, talked about the Tyndall’s F-22 Raptor training mission evolving into an F-35A Lightning II combat ready mission.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890023
    VIRIN: 230519-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_109758227
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    F-22
    CSAF
    ACC
    F-35
    325
    TeamTyndall

