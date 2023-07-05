Soldiers assigned to HSC 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pa. Army National Guard kicked off their 2023 annual training with an Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Indiantown Gap July 9, 2023. This was the first time the Company took a record ACFT together since the test was implemented. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 15:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890019
|VIRIN:
|230709-Z-AM608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109758017
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC 55 MEB completes first record ACFT, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT