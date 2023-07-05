Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC 55 MEB completes first record ACFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to HSC 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pa. Army National Guard kicked off their 2023 annual training with an Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Indiantown Gap July 9, 2023. This was the first time the Company took a record ACFT together since the test was implemented. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890019
    VIRIN: 230709-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_109758017
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 55 MEB completes first record ACFT, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Army National Guard
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT