    Introducing the Virtual Education Center (VEC)

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Knowledge is power, and when you take command of your health, you're more likely to be healthy. That's why the Defense Health Agency started the Virtual Education Center, or VEC. The VEC is a free online resource that provides you with accurate, up-to-date health information.  With VEC, you can find trusted information about your health conditions, treatment options, and wellness tips whenever you need it.

    And your healthcare providers play a vital role in this journey. With the VEC, you no longer have to search through endless online resources, unsure of their accuracy. Your providers can now direct you to a curated collection of vetted health information, ensuring accurate knowledge to aid in shared decision-making.

    Take command of your health today, with the Virtual Education Center. https://vec.health.mil/

