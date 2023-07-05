Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Gregg-Adams 2023 Independence Day Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Seventeen thousand people attended the Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration at Williams Stadium in Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The event featured fireworks, howitzer blasts, a Kids Zone and a live musical performance by American Idol singer Carrie Brockwell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890016
    VIRIN: 230703-O-WA652-6953
    Filename: DOD_109757989
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Gregg-Adams 2023 Independence Day Celebration, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Quality of life
    Independence Day
    July 4th
    FMWR
    People First
    free and independent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT