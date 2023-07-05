Seventeen thousand people attended the Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration at Williams Stadium in Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The event featured fireworks, howitzer blasts, a Kids Zone and a live musical performance by American Idol singer Carrie Brockwell.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 14:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890016
|VIRIN:
|230703-O-WA652-6953
|Filename:
|DOD_109757989
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Gregg-Adams 2023 Independence Day Celebration, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT