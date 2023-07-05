Vice President Kamala Harris meets with civil rights leaders and consumer protection experts to discuss the societal impact of AI.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 13:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|890013
|Filename:
|DOD_109757878
|Length:
|00:09:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice President Harris Convenes a Meeting to Discuss the Societal Impact of AI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT