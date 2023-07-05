President Biden Delivers Remarks Highlighting How the United States is Supporting Ukraine

President Joe Biden delivers remarks highlighting how the United States, alongside our allies and partners, are supporting Ukraine, defending democratic values, and taking action to address global challenges. Vilnius, Lithuania
|07.12.2023
|07.12.2023 13:55
|Briefings
|890012
|DOD_109757873
|00:22:50
|VILNIUS, LT
|1
|1
