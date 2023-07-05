The 165th Airlift Wing conducts personnel airdrops with German paratroopers during Air Defender 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, conducts personnel airdrops out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft June 13, 2023 with German paratroopers during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood) (Music by https://www.bensound.com/free-music-for-videos License code: OWWFQSLXGUKHDYQ2)