    The 165th Airlift Wing conducts personnel airdrops with German paratroopers during Air Defender 2023

    GERMANY

    07.06.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    The 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, conducts personnel airdrops out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft June 13, 2023 with German paratroopers during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood) (Music by https://www.bensound.com/free-music-for-videos License code: OWWFQSLXGUKHDYQ2)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890010
    VIRIN: 230706-Z-PJ280-1001
    Filename: DOD_109757752
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 165th Airlift Wing conducts personnel airdrops with German paratroopers during Air Defender 2023, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    165th Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

