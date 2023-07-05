Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Launch Delta 45 Six Month Re-Cap

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Video featuring Space Launch Delta 45's launches for the first six months of 2023.
    (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 12:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890004
    VIRIN: 230711-X-NY190-1003
    Filename: DOD_109757631
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FL, US

    Launch
    AATS
    Space Launch
    Space Force
    SpaceForceNewswire
    CCSFS
    SLD45

