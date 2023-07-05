Oregon Guard members train as combat divers, parachutists, and other tactics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Guard members from the Oregon National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron participated in training required to remain proficient as Special Tactics Airmen at the Portland Air National Guard Base, July 6. Members of the unit must maintain their skills as combat divers, military free fall and static line parachutists to remain proficient as combat controllers, special operations weathermen and many more support positions.