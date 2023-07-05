Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard members train as combat divers, parachutists, and other tactics

    OR, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Guard members from the Oregon National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron participated in training required to remain proficient as Special Tactics Airmen at the Portland Air National Guard Base, July 6. Members of the unit must maintain their skills as combat divers, military free fall and static line parachutists to remain proficient as combat controllers, special operations weathermen and many more support positions.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 12:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890002
    VIRIN: 230706-A-TA175-7295
    Filename: DOD_109757599
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: OR, US

    This work, Oregon Guard members train as combat divers, parachutists, and other tactics, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB

