Guard members from the Oregon National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron participated in training required to remain proficient as Special Tactics Airmen at the Portland Air National Guard Base, July 6. Members of the unit must maintain their skills as combat divers, military free fall and static line parachutists to remain proficient as combat controllers, special operations weathermen and many more support positions.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 12:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890002
|VIRIN:
|230706-A-TA175-7295
|Filename:
|DOD_109757599
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|OR, US
This work, Oregon Guard members train as combat divers, parachutists, and other tactics, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
