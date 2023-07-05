238th Quartermaster Company activation ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 238th Quartermaster Company held an activation ceremony, In partnership with the U.S. Army Recruiting Company, the 646th Regional Support Group, the 687th Combat Service Support Battalion and Mr. Jim Bland, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, July 8, 2023 at Fort Sheridan Joint Reserve Complex, Illinois. The event signifies the operational status of the organization as the U.S. Army Reserve’s newest Field Feeding unit comprised of highly trained Culinary Specialist teams based across four states. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kevin Butler)