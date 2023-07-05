Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    238th Quartermaster Company activation ceremony

    FORT SHERIDAN, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Kevin Butler 

    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The 238th Quartermaster Company held an activation ceremony, In partnership with the U.S. Army Recruiting Company, the 646th Regional Support Group, the 687th Combat Service Support Battalion and Mr. Jim Bland, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, July 8, 2023 at Fort Sheridan Joint Reserve Complex, Illinois. The event signifies the operational status of the organization as the U.S. Army Reserve’s newest Field Feeding unit comprised of highly trained Culinary Specialist teams based across four states. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kevin Butler)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 11:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889993
    VIRIN: 230708-A-JD616-1001
    Filename: DOD_109757338
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 238th Quartermaster Company activation ceremony, by SPC Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Sustainment
    #Illinois
    #activation ceremony
    #103rd Sustainment Command
    #Field Fielding
    #238th Quartermaster Company

