The 238th Quartermaster Company held an activation ceremony, In partnership with the U.S. Army Recruiting Company, the 646th Regional Support Group, the 687th Combat Service Support Battalion and Mr. Jim Bland, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, July 8, 2023 at Fort Sheridan Joint Reserve Complex, Illinois. The event signifies the operational status of the organization as the U.S. Army Reserve’s newest Field Feeding unit comprised of highly trained Culinary Specialist teams based across four states. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kevin Butler)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 11:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889993
|VIRIN:
|230708-A-JD616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109757338
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 238th Quartermaster Company activation ceremony, by SPC Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
