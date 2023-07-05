Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Chief - CMSgt Raun Howell

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, talks about his experience with the Air Force, provides personal anecdotes and some innovative ideas he plans to bringing to the wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2023.

    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 08:45
