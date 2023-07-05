U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, talks about his experience with the Air Force, provides personal anecdotes and some innovative ideas he plans to bringing to the wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 08:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889984
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-IA158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109757086
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Meet the Chief - CMSgt Raun Howell, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
