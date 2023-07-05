The TRADOC Safety Office intends to deploy several safety videos/PSA's throughout the year as part of their "Safety First Friday" program bringing awareness to Soldiers, Civilians, and their families, in an effort to recognize popular, and seasonal, safety concerns. This PSA focuses on National Safety Month-Summer.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 08:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889983
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-A4411-1033
|PIN:
|100382
|Filename:
|DOD_109757073
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TRADOC Safety PSA: Summer Safety, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT