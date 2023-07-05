Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASCOM Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition: the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command chose a challenging new event this year as part of its Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition: the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 08:28
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 

    Best Squad
    Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Be All You Can Be
    CASCOM
    Support Starts Here
    Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

