    230712-VIC_AFN_InFocus_MED Senior NCOs

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 minute AFN In Focus News package about the week long senior leader validation exercise put on by Medical Readiness command, Europe at Camp Ederle, Italy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 08:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889973
    VIRIN: 230712-A-IP596-3399
    Filename: DOD_109757032
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230712-VIC_AFN_InFocus_MED Senior NCOs, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Senior Leaders
    AFN Vicenza
    Camp Ederle
    Medical readiness command Europe

