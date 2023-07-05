Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Health visits LRMC (1080p w/ graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, visited Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany on July 10th 2023. This was Dr. Martinez-Lopez first visit as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and wanted to focus on military medical readiness. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 08:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889972
    VIRIN: 230710-A-JV318-3064
    Filename: DOD_109757030
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Health visits LRMC (1080p w/ graphics), by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

