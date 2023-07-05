U.S. Marines fire M240B machine guns, Mk 13 sniper rifles, and M110 semi-automatic sniper systems during a live-fire range Camp Hansen, Okinawa, June 28, 2023. Marines conducted this range to maintain proficiency and lethality with different weapon systems when operating in support of commanders and maneuver forces. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 08:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889971
|VIRIN:
|230712-M-GC823-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109757018
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, V36 Combined Arms Range Reel, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT