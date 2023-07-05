Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets Conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training Exercise with Allies in Spain

    ALICANTE, SPAIN

    06.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Spanish operators with Special Operations Group III and U.S. Army Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct rappel and breaching training during Joint Combined Exchange Training near Alicante, Spain, June 27, 2023.
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe’s posture and relationships throughout Europe are critical to ensure we can quickly support U.S. European Command and NATO efforts with flexibility and agility.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889970
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-AY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_109756982
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: ALICANTE, ES 

    This work, Green Berets Conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training Exercise with Allies in Spain, by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCEUR
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    WeAreNATO
    GreenBerets
    SOFinEurope

