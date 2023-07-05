Green Berets Conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training Exercise with Allies in Spain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spanish operators with Special Operations Group III and U.S. Army Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct rappel and breaching training during Joint Combined Exchange Training near Alicante, Spain, June 27, 2023.

U.S. Special Operations Command Europe’s posture and relationships throughout Europe are critical to ensure we can quickly support U.S. European Command and NATO efforts with flexibility and agility.

(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)