Spanish operators with Special Operations Group III and U.S. Army Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct rappel and breaching training during Joint Combined Exchange Training near Alicante, Spain, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Special Operations Command Europe’s posture and relationships throughout Europe are critical to ensure we can quickly support U.S. European Command and NATO efforts with flexibility and agility.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|ALICANTE, ES
This work, Green Berets Conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training Exercise with Allies in Spain, by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
