The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing hosts 120 U.S. Air Force Airmen from across Europe, the Middle East and the United States and members of the Royal Netherlands Air Force for the 521st AMOW rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11 and 12, 2023. The Mobility Rodeo has evolved to include a wide range of Air Force Specialty Codes; accomplish U.S. Air Force training initiatives including Ready Airmen Training and Multi-Capable Airmen concepts; celebrate the 521st AMOW’s 15th Anniversary of delivering Rapid Global Mobility to Joint and allied partners; and build partnership capacity with mission partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech and Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 09:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-FN350-1001
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, 521st AMOW hosts rodeo at Ramstein b-roll, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo and SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
