    521st AMOW hosts rodeo at Ramstein b-roll

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo and Senior Airman Madelyn Keech

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing hosts 120 U.S. Air Force Airmen from across Europe, the Middle East and the United States and members of the Royal Netherlands Air Force for the 521st AMOW rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11 and 12, 2023. The Mobility Rodeo has evolved to include a wide range of Air Force Specialty Codes; accomplish U.S. Air Force training initiatives including Ready Airmen Training and Multi-Capable Airmen concepts; celebrate the 521st AMOW’s 15th Anniversary of delivering Rapid Global Mobility to Joint and allied partners; and build partnership capacity with mission partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech and Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889969
    VIRIN: 230711-F-FN350-1001
    Filename: DOD_109756956
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, 521st AMOW hosts rodeo at Ramstein b-roll, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo and SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rodeo
    AMC
    521st AMOW
    521st
    weeklyvideos
    521st AMOW Rodeo
    aerial porter rodeo

