    Meeting of the NAC at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden, Indo-Pacific Partners and the EU at the NATO Summit in Vilnius (B-ROLL)

    LITHUANIA

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Meeting of the NAC at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden, Indo-Pacific Partners and the EU at the NATO Summit in Vilnius on 12 July 2023. The Prime Minister of Australia, the Prime Minister of Japan, the President of the Republic of Korea, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, the Prime Minister of Sweden, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission attended the meeting.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 06:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889963
    VIRIN: 230712-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109756896
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: LT

    SG
    Vilnius Summit

