    Jolly Vihar 23-2 "The Deuce"

    PAPA, HUNGARY

    06.26.2023

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 56th Rescue Squadron and the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assigned to Aviano Air Base, participate in the bilateral training exercise Jolly Vihar 23-2 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary June 26 through July 7, 2023. Jolly Vihar exercise enhances flexibility and interoperability among Allied and partner nations in the interest of strengthening combined response capabilities while demonstrating international resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 05:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889946
    VIRIN: 230710-F-SH233-1001
    Filename: DOD_109756657
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: PAPA, HU 

    This work, Jolly Vihar 23-2 "The Deuce", by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAF
    StrongerTogether
    Jolly Vihar

