Jolly Vihar 23-2 "The Deuce"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889946" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 56th Rescue Squadron and the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assigned to Aviano Air Base, participate in the bilateral training exercise Jolly Vihar 23-2 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary June 26 through July 7, 2023. Jolly Vihar exercise enhances flexibility and interoperability among Allied and partner nations in the interest of strengthening combined response capabilities while demonstrating international resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Synsere Howard)