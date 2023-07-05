Jolly Vihar 23-2 "The Deuce"

The 56th Rescue Squadron and the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assigned to Aviano Air Base, participate in the bilateral training exercise Jolly Vihar 23-2 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary June 26 through July 7, 2023. Jolly Vihar exercise enhances flexibility and interoperability among Allied and partner nations in the interest of strengthening combined response capabilities while demonstrating international resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Synsere Howard)
|06.26.2023
|07.12.2023 05:45
|Package
|889946
|230710-F-SH233-1001
|DOD_109756657
|00:02:02
|PAPA, HU
|3
|3
