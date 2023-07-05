Arrivals of Heads of Stage and Government of Ukraine, Canada, Poland, Montenegro, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, North Macedonia and Finland at the Presidential Palace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arrivals of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Polish President Andrzej Duda, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the Presidential Palace for a social dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, on 11 July 2023, on the occasion of the NATO Summit.