Arrivals of Heads of Stage and Government of Ukraine, Canada, Poland, Montenegro, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, North Macedonia and Finland at the Presidential Palace

Arrivals of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Polish President Andrzej Duda, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the Presidential Palace for a social dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, on 11 July 2023, on the occasion of the NATO Summit.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 03:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889914
|VIRIN:
|230711-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109756532
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT