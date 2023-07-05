Arrivals of Heads of Stage and Government of Greece, Portugal, Latvia, European Council, Hungary,Turkey, France, Italy and Spain at the Presidential Palace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arrivals of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, European Council President Charles Michel, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the Presidential Palace for a social dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, on 11 July 2023, on the occasion of the NATO Summit.