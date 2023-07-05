Arrivals of Heads of Stage and Government of Greece, Portugal, Latvia, European Council, Hungary,Turkey, France, Italy and Spain at the Presidential Palace

Arrivals of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, European Council President Charles Michel, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the Presidential Palace for a social dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, on 11 July 2023, on the occasion of the NATO Summit.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 03:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889913
|VIRIN:
|230711-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109756531
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
