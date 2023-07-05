Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arrivals of Heads of Stage and Government of Greece, Portugal, Latvia, European Council, Hungary,Turkey, France, Italy and Spain at the Presidential Palace

    LITHUANIA

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Arrivals of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, European Council President Charles Michel, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the Presidential Palace for a social dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, on 11 July 2023, on the occasion of the NATO Summit.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 03:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889913
    VIRIN: 230711-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109756531
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: LT

    SG
    Vilnius Summit

